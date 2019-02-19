3.42 RUB
3.35 USD
3.56 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarusian female tennis players to fight today to enter third round of tournament in Dubai. Live broadcasts on Belarus 5
We cheer for our female tennis players. The fight for reaching the third round of the prestigious tennis tournament in the Premier category with a prize fund of almost three million dollars will be held in Dubai. Alexandra Sasnovich meets with Hsieh Su-wei from Taiwan in the second round of the competition. And the first racket of Belarus Aryna Sabalenko will oppose Serbian Ivana Jorovic. The estimated start time for this game is 15:30.
President
All
Lukashenko's Action Plan and Bilateral Talks at Global Forum in Baku
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Russian Foreign Minister: Moscow open to contacts with Donald Trump's administration
Baltic extinction: number of newborns in Latvia failed to reach 10 thousand in 9 months
Vucic predicts withdrawal of American LNG from EU market and queues for Russian gas
UK may send troops to Ukraine if Trump cuts funding for Kiev
Regions
All
Incidents
All