Belarusian female tennis players to fight today to enter third round of tournament in Dubai. Live broadcasts on Belarus 5

We cheer for our female tennis players. The fight for reaching the third round of the prestigious tennis tournament in the Premier category with a prize fund of almost three million dollars will be held in Dubai. Alexandra Sasnovich meets with Hsieh Su-wei from Taiwan in the second round of the competition. And the first racket of Belarus Aryna Sabalenko will oppose Serbian Ivana Jorovic. The estimated start time for this game is 15:30.