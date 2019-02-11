Belarusian tennis players overcame Germany in first round game of Federation Cup

4:0! Belarus defeated Germany in the match of the first round of the World Cup Federation. On Saturday, Alexandra Sasnovich defeated Tatyana Maria, followed by Aryna Sabalenka left no chance of Andrea Petkovic. On Sunday, the 9th racket of the world defeated Laura Siegemund and ensured the participation of the Belarusian team in the semi-finals of the Federation Cup. According to the new rules of the ITF, in the event of victory of one team, the fourth match is played in a double match. Victoria Azarenka in tandem with Lidia Morozova defeated a German duo - 6:1, 0:6, 11:9.