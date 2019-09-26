3.43 RUB
Belarusian tennis players win. Yegor Gerasimov knocks out first U.S. racket
Last week Yegor Gerasimov reached the semi-final of the ATP tournament in St. Petersburg. Now he's fighting on the courts in Chinese Chengdu and has already reached the quarterfinals there. Moreover, on Monday, for the first time in his career, Yegor entered the world 100. And today he has already sensationally knocked out the first seeded American John Isner at the tournament and the 19th on the planet. It was a real battle - more than two and a half hours - and ended with a result of 6:7, 7:6, 7:6, 7:6. Tomorrow Yegor Gerasimov will fight with the 20-year-old representative of Canada Denis Shapovalov.
Aryna Sabalenka is two steps away from defending the title in Wuhan
She is already in the semifinals of the prestigious Premier tournament. Last year, it was Sabalenka who won this competition with a prize pool of almost three million dollars. Today, she defeated Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina, the 50th in the world ranking, 6:3, 1:6, 6:1.
Tomorrow Arina Sobolenko will compete with the world's first racket Australian Ashleigh Barty. Last year, Aryna had no problem with Barty in the semifinals, and then she took the trophy. Watch live broadcast on Belarus 5 at 11:30.
