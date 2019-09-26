Belarusian tennis players win. Yegor Gerasimov knocks out first U.S. racket

Last week Yegor Gerasimov reached the semi-final of the ATP tournament in St. Petersburg. Now he's fighting on the courts in Chinese Chengdu and has already reached the quarterfinals there. Moreover, on Monday, for the first time in his career, Yegor entered the world 100. And today he has already sensationally knocked out the first seeded American John Isner at the tournament and the 19th on the planet. It was a real battle - more than two and a half hours - and ended with a result of 6:7, 7:6, 7:6, 7:6. Tomorrow Yegor Gerasimov will fight with the 20-year-old representative of Canada Denis Shapovalov.