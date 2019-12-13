3.39 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
Belarusian tennis players in step from Davis Cup World Group Final
The coming days will be crucialfor those who are fighting for access to the main part of the main men's team tournament. Our tennis players will compete with Germany. As a result of the draw, Ilya Ivashko and Jan-Lennard Struff will be the first on the court, then they will be followed by Yegor Gerasimov and the second racket of Germany Philip Kolschriber. On Saturday, the day will start with a doubles match, after which there will be two more singles matches. The first game starts tonight at 6:00 pm.
