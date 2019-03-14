Belarusian coaches and athletes comment in preparations for II European Games

Vladimir Samsonov is aimed at a medal of the II European Games. The task for the men's and women's teams in team competitions is to get into the top-8. Today, Belarusian coaches and athletes shared their expectations of the upcoming games and commented on the progress of preparations. With regard to the competition in table tennis, it will be held at the highest level during the II European Games. Almost all organizational issues have been resolved.



The table tennis competition at the II European Games will be held in Minsk from 22 to 29 June. The winners will receive a ticket to the Olympics in Tokyo 2020.



