Belarusian crew of canoe 2 wins gold in 500m at European Rowing Championships
Once again our kayakers and canoeists have shown their class. Vladislav Litvimov and Dmitry Natinchiik took gold at the European Championship held these days in Poznan, Poland. Our crew finished first in the 500m event in competition with the strongest boats from Ukraine, Germany, Portugal, Russia and France.
Belarus team is second in the medal ranking. Our rowers took two golds, one silver and two bronzes. The evening session of the competition will start at 16:00. Almost all the finals will feature Belarusians.
