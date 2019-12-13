PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
BiathlonMotorsport

Belarusians took 12th place in women's relay at Biathlon World Cup

The Belarusians took the 12th place in the women's relay at the Biathlon World Cup in Ruhpolding. The Norwegian team won again. Silver was won by France. Switzerland became the 3st.

The men's relay will be held tomorrow. The live broadcast will begin on Belarus 5 at 16:15.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All