3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarusian miracle on courts of Beijing
Aryna Sabalenka continues her triumphal procession. And even the ex-champion of the tournament Caroline Garcia was unable to stop the Belarusian tennis player today. But at first, everything was not in favor of Aryna. The Belarusian inferior in the first set 5-7.
Having an advantage in the long run, Garcia confidently began the second set. Everything developed according to the French plan, Sabalenka at the start was already losing 0-3. The drama of the moment reached its heat. She needed a tactical move. And Aryna called for help coach Dmitry Tursunov. And you need to know our Aryna! The words of Tursunov, plus confidence in further actions, the iron unyielding will did their job. The Belarusian made an incredible, demonstrating all the strength of will and desire to win, she returned to the game and confidently won the second set in a tie-break.
Garcia was not ready for such a thing psychologically and lost the third decisive game at zero. Our Aryna Sabalenka, having played an incredible match against the eighth racket of the world, goes to the quarterfinals of the tournament in Beijing.
Considering that this exciting game was broadcast on Belarus-5 in the daytime and not all tennis the fans could watch it, Belarus 1 will show the match in the record today immediately after the Panorama program. The match for the semi-finals versus Chinese Wang Qiang will begin tomorrow at approximately 16.00. Watch the live broadcast on Belarus 5.
President
All
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Lukashenko urges to wear Belarusian clothes, and not "rush for Gucci, Versace and other junk"
Lukashenko to Rakhmon: I highly appreciate our friendship, your fortitude and courage
Politics
All
Society
All
Why did Biden administration authorize Ukraine to pound missiles deep into Russian territory?
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Belarus to take part in Miss Universe contest for the first time
What should Belarusian army expect from geopolitical shifts after US election?
In the world
All
Why Europeans are ready to leave their homeland with population of Latvia rapidly declining
Messenger of end on grave of the European garden - why Europe is so afraid of Trump
President of Abkhazia calls events in Sukhum on November 15 an attempted coup d'etat
Iran demands $1 trillion in compensation from the US for sanctions imposed
Regions
All
Incidents
All