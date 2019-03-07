EconomyPoliticsPresidentSocietyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarusian tennis derby held in Indian Wells

In the first round Belarusians Victoria Azarenka and Vera Lapko play. In the first set Azarenka was stronger than 6-2. In the second one also leads 5-2. The winner of the confrontation will oppose Serena Williams. From stage 1 / 32 final Belarusians Alexandra Sasnovich and Aryna Sabalenka will start as well. The prize fund of the tournament is almost 9 million dollars. Broadcasts from the American courts will be provided by the channel Belarus 5.

