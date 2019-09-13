3.42 RUB
Belarusians to start in Davis Cup Euro-African Group
Today the confrontation of the men's teams of the 1st Euro-African group of Davis Cup will begin in the Minsk Tennis Palace. The winner of the duel will be eligible to participate in the qualifying round of the finals of this tournament next season. Ilya Ivashko will play versus Joao Sousa, the leader of the Belarusian team Yegor Gerasimov will appear next on the court. He will be confronted by Joao Domingues. On Saturday, Ivashko and Gerasimov will change opponents, and there will also be a doubles match featuring Vladimir Ignatik and Andrey Vasilevsky.
