Belarusians win two medals at international karate tournament in Moscow

The Belarusian athletes won two medals at the international karate tournament in Moscow. Alexey Vodchits won silver in the individual kumite category over 84 kilograms. In the finals, our compatriot could not cope with the world champion of 2014 Georgian Gogita Arkania. The bronze in individual kumite was taken by Anton Isakov.

