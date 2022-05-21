Belarusians wins 12 medals in Poddubny Wrestling League tournament

Belarusian athletes have won 12 medals at the first international tournament of Poddubny Wrestling League, which ended the day before in Moscow. The last award, and gold, was brought by freestyle wrestler Magomedkhabib Kadimagomedov. In the 79 kg weight category, silver medalist of the Tokyo Olympics beat Russian Radik Valiev 8:7 in the decisive round. Irina Kurochkina and Igor Yaroshevich were also on the top step of the podium. Also, in the medal tally there are two silver and seven bronze medals. In total, about a thousand representatives of five types of martial arts from thirteen countries took part in the tournament.