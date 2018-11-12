Belarusians win four more medals on final day of World Sambo Championship

Four more medals were won by the Belarusians on the final day of the World Sambo Championship in Bucharest. Silver in the weight category up to 56 kilograms was taken by Anastasia Arkhipova, bronze was won by Timofey Emelyanov (weight category up to 82 kilograms), and Yuri Rybak in the category over one hundred kilograms. Bronze alos went to Angela Zhilinskaya. At the planetary forum in Romania, our athletes won 12 awards: two gold, five silver and five bronze! The next world championship will be held in South Korea’s capital, Seoul.