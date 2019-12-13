3.40 RUB
Unprecedented actions of IOC - only one Belarusian wrestler out of ten license holders will perform at Olympics-2024
Unprecedented repressive actions of the International Olympic Committee against the Belarusian athletes, who have gained tickets to the summer Games with blood and sweat. The sports structure almost at the last moment suspended the real candidates for medals in Paris from our country, citing some kind of verification.
9 wrestlers who have licenses will still not be able to perform in France. On June 15, the first list of athletes, invited by the neutral commission to the Olympics, was published. Belarusian sports leaders were absent from the list. The same day, the specialized federation together with the NOC expressed a note of protest. After all, before these wrestlers had a neutral status, competed and earned quotas. But the Swiss Lausanne did not accept these arguments and did not change the unfair decision. Thus, Abubakar Khaslakhanov will be the only Belarusian wrestler at the Summer Games in Paris.
Marina Slutskaya, Champion of the II European Games, two-time European judo champion:
This situation is the same not only in our team and not only in this sport, but also in the Russian national team. Every start an athlete undergoes checks, there were no problems, now the IOC has introduced an additional check. This is catastrophically unfair to those athletes who were selected for the Games.
