"Running together!" to be the motto of the 5th Minsk Half-Marathon on September 15

The Belarusian race has got a silver label. The half marathon prize fund has grown by 10 thousand dollars as compared to last year and will be a record 60 thousand dollars. The organizers have increased the limit to 40 thousand participants.

