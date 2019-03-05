EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
BGK Meshkov to play with leader of the season Vardar

BGK Meshkov play with leader of the season Vardar in the 16th round of handball league. Watch the live broadcast on Belarus-5. The beginning is at 19:15.

