Composition of biathlon national team of Belarus at 7th stage of World Cup known

The biathlon team of Belarus at the 7th stage of the World Cup in Czech Nove Mesto will perform in a truncated composition without substitutes. Competitions will be missed by Dzinara Alimbekava and Maksim Varabei. Sisters Kruchinkina, Iryna Kryuko and Hanna Sola will compete in the women's aspects, while Roman Eletnov, Anton Smolski, Sergei Bocharnikov and Mikita Labastau will represent the men's team. The program of the stage, which will be held from March 5 to 8, includes sprints, relay races and races with a mass start. Competitions will be held without spectators due to coronavirus.