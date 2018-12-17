Biathlete Elena Kruchinkina to compete for Belarusian team

Biathlete Elena Kruchinkina will compete for the Belarusian team. The fact that she and Nikita Lobastov were allowed to compete under the auspices of the IBU since January 1 was announced by Secretary General Martin Kuhelmeister. Elena's sister - twin Irina has already successfully started performing for our team. She took silver in the sprint at the IBU Cup. Yesterday she took the 5th place in the first relay race of the season together with Anna Sola and Olympic champions Irina Krivko and Dinara Alimbekova.