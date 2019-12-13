PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Dynamo-Molodechno to play against Yunost today for place in final 4 of Salei Cup

Dynamo-Molodechno and Yunost will fight for the first line at the preliminary stage in the H group today. Each club have six points. Note that only the winner is guaranteed to be in the playoffs of the competition. The live broadcast of the meeting with an intriguing poster will begin at 5:50 pm on Belarus 5.

