European Muay Thai Championship starts in Minsk
Minsk is once again hosting a major international sporting event. This time it's the European Muay Thai Championship. More than 520 athletes from 26 European countries will compete in the Palace of Sports throughout the week. 90 fighters represent Belarus. On the first day of the competition there were 7 fights with the participation of Belarusians. Nikolay Svedomsky, Maksim Petkevich, Daniil Yermolenko and Vitaly Gurkov entered the 2nd round.
The battle for medals will unfold on Saturday and Sunday. The entrance is free. Representatives of the European teams will visit Minsk schools and hold sports lessons for the Belarusian children as part of the social program "International Sport for all".
