Fans and spectators in anticipation of 1st race of European Biathlon Championship in Raubichi
Less than an hour is left before the start of the European Biathlon Championship in Raubichi. The Race of Legends, which took place on Monday, showed that our viewers are able to create a truly warm atmosphere for athletes. The first championship race will start at 16:00. This will be the men's individual race.
A lot of world stars have arrived in Raubichi. First of all, Russia has brought its strongest team including one of the leaders of the season - Alexander Loginov. Norwegian Tarja Beu is now somewhat in the shadow of his younger brother, Johannes. But he is still a very highly titled athlete. By the way, in the next individual race he will start from the 7th position. Star sisters Vita and Valentina Semerenko will perform in the competitions among girls.
Nikita Lobastov will be the first Belarusian to start. He will be the 15th. Vladimir Chepelin will be the 30th to start, Sergey Bocharnikov – the 68th, Roman Eletnov – the 91st, Anton Smolsky - the 109th.
