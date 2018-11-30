PresidentEconomyPoliticsSocietyHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
BiathlonMotorsport

Borisov BATE beats Vidi in Europa League match

Borisov BATE has defeated Vidi in the Europa League match and retained chances to reach the playoffs of the tournament. In the home match, the hosts opened the score in the middle of the first half, Nikolay Signevich scored. Mirko Ivinich scored another goal: 2-0 in favor of the hosts. After this victory, BATE rises to the second line in the standings of group L.

In the final round of the group stage, the Borisov team will play against PAOK. The match will be held in Greece on December 13.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All