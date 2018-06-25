3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
BATE Borisov loses points in match against Shakhtar Soligorsk on eve of 13th round
The leader of the national football championship BATE Borisov lost points in the match against Shakhtar Soligorsk on the eve of the 13th round. The match ended in a draw 0:0. This fight was watched by a record number of fans at Borisov-Arena: more than 7500 spectators.
BATE Borisov is the leader of the standings of the championship with 32 points. The second place is occupied by Minsk Dynamo - 28 points. The 13th round will be finished today with 2 matches.
President
All
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Lukashenko urges to wear Belarusian clothes, and not "rush for Gucci, Versace and other junk"
Lukashenko to Rakhmon: I highly appreciate our friendship, your fortitude and courage
Politics
All
Society
All
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Belarus to take part in Miss Universe contest for the first time
What should Belarusian army expect from geopolitical shifts after US election?
Belarusian border guards found another corpse of refugee on border with Poland
In the world
All
Why Europeans are ready to leave their homeland with population of Latvia rapidly declining
Messenger of end on grave of the European garden - why Europe is so afraid of Trump
President of Abkhazia calls events in Sukhum on November 15 an attempted coup d'etat
Iran demands $1 trillion in compensation from the US for sanctions imposed
Regions
All
Incidents
All