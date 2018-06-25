EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
BATE Borisov loses points in match against Shakhtar Soligorsk on eve of 13th round

The leader of the national football championship BATE Borisov lost points in the match against Shakhtar Soligorsk on the eve of the 13th round. The match ended in a draw 0:0. This fight was watched by a record number of fans at Borisov-Arena: more than 7500 spectators.

BATE Borisov is the leader of the standings of the championship with 32 points. The second place is occupied by Minsk Dynamo - 28 points. The 13th round will be finished today with 2 matches. 

