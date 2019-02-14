EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
BATE Borisov to play versus Arsenal in first playoffs round of Europa League

The champion of our country held a pre-match training session on the artificial field of the football club "Minsk", and before that there was training in Turkey. Despite the fact that the British have their sports season in full swing, and that Borisov team went out of their vacations less than a month ago, the BATE head coach does not regard it as a problem.

Arsenal has decided to hold a training session in the usual conditions and on a natural lawn at its base. And only last night the team arrived in Belarus.

The broadcast of the 1/16 Europa League match BATE - Arsenalwill start at 20:45 on Belarus 5. After the game, the free train will take you from Borisov to Minsk.

