3.42 RUB
3.31 USD
3.58 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Greco-Roman wrestlers win 4 medals at World Cup
Our wrestlers won a whole scattering of medals at the World Cup in Belgrade.
Kirill Maskevich surpassed himself in the weight category up to 87 kilograms. 3 bronze medals are on the account of Maxim Kazharsky. Soslan Daurov and Radik Kuliev also climbed to the third step of the podium. It was originally planned that Belgrade would host the World Cup, but the format of the tournament was changed due to the difficulties associated with coronavirus.
Female competitions also started. Our team claimed for two medals after the first day of the finals. Irina Kurochkina in the weight category up to 55 became the World Cup champion! She also won an Olympic license. Now she is preparing for the games in Tokyo. A bronze medal was won by Zalina Sidakova the day before. The female tournament will end today.
President
All
People will judge by deeds - President sets tasksfor Belarus farmingin next five years
Lukashenko tells what is the main task of politicians in the pre-election period
Lukashenko: Minsk and Ankara connected by many interesting projects in wide variety of areas
Lukashenko: It's no secret that we must protect our market
Politics
All
Society
All
European democracy showing true face at border in violence and abuse of refugees
Kurapaty actively used in Polish propaganda - but for some reason they are afraid of excavations
Supreme Court of Belarus supports removing restrictions on pensions amounts for working pensioners
17th Belarusian Antarctic Expedition to start on October 28
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All