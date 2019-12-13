Greco-Roman wrestlers win 4 medals at World Cup

Our wrestlers won a whole scattering of medals at the World Cup in Belgrade.



Kirill Maskevich surpassed himself in the weight category up to 87 kilograms. 3 bronze medals are on the account of Maxim Kazharsky. Soslan Daurov and Radik Kuliev also climbed to the third step of the podium. It was originally planned that Belgrade would host the World Cup, but the format of the tournament was changed due to the difficulties associated with coronavirus.



Female competitions also started. Our team claimed for two medals after the first day of the finals. Irina Kurochkina in the weight category up to 55 became the World Cup champion! She also won an Olympic license. Now she is preparing for the games in Tokyo. A bronze medal was won by Zalina Sidakova the day before. The female tournament will end today.

