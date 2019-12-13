PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Moldova player joins Brest "Rukh"

Debutant of the Higher League of the Belarusian Football Championship Brest "Rukh" announced the joining to the team the player of the national team of Moldova. Midfielder Gheorghe Andronic signed the contract with the club for a year. He was in composition of "Dynamo" and "Lokomotiv" teams, the last club was Romanian "Astra".

