Second day of European Biathlon Championship brings bronze award to Belarusians

The Belarusians are again on the podium. The second day of the European Biathlon Championship brought the award in the mixed relay to our country.

The Belarusian Four finished third with Dinara Alimbekova, Anna Sola, who replaced Irina Krivko at the last moment, as well as Roman Yeletnov and Sergei Bocharnikov. At the final race, Bocharnikov retained bronze for our country , he did not allow Maxim Tsvetkov from Russia to outstrip himself. The Swedes won gold, the Germans won silver.