3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Second day of European Biathlon Championship brings bronze award to Belarusians
The Belarusians are again on the podium. The second day of the European Biathlon Championship brought the award in the mixed relay to our country.
The Belarusian Four finished third with Dinara Alimbekova, Anna Sola, who replaced Irina Krivko at the last moment, as well as Roman Yeletnov and Sergei Bocharnikov. At the final race, Bocharnikov retained bronze for our country , he did not allow Maxim Tsvetkov from Russia to outstrip himself. The Swedes won gold, the Germans won silver.
We congratulate our athletes with a bronze award!
President
All
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarus ready to resume air traffic with Europe. But on what condition?
What Belarusian services is Argentina interested in?
Why did Biden administration authorize Ukraine to pound missiles deep into Russian territory?
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All