CAS Rules Disqualification of Belarusian and Russian Athletes from FIS Competitions Illegal
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has ruled the International Ski Federation's disqualification of Belarusian and Russian athletes from competition unlawful.
The decision applies to skiers, snowboarders, freestyle skiers, and ski jumpers. All of them will be allowed to compete at the Olympic Games in Italy as neutrals.
The key now is qualifying, and before that, passing the FIS assessment. Belarusian athletes have been given the opportunity to qualify for the Games in freestyle skiing, cross-country skiing, alpine skiing, and Paralympic events.