CAS Rules Disqualification of Belarusian and Russian Athletes from FIS Competitions Illegal

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has ruled the International Ski Federation's disqualification of Belarusian and Russian athletes from competition unlawful.

The decision applies to skiers, snowboarders, freestyle skiers, and ski jumpers. All of them will be allowed to compete at the Olympic Games in Italy as neutrals.