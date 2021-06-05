Canoe Sprint European Championships: Belarusian crews to compete in 8 races

The Belarusian national team has a good chance to make its contribution to the medal count at the European Canoe Sprint Championship. Poznan is hosting a big start these days. Our crews are to compete in at least eight taces. In women's kayak single 200m. Margarita Makhnieva will try to make it to the finals. Olga Khudenko and Marina Litvinchuk are getting ready for the 500m kayak double final. The men's national team experienced kayaker Oleg Yurenia and canoeist Maxim Petrov will cover the distance twice as far. Live broadcasting from Poland will start at 12:00 on TV channel Belarus 5. Currently, the Belarusian team has two medals to its credit: gold in men's kayak four and bronze in canoe by Alena Nozdreva.