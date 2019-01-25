3.42 RUB
European Figure Skating Championship. First winners named in Minsk
The first winners are named in Minsk. Vanessa James and Morgan Cipres are the winners of the first gold medals at the Minsk European Figure Skating Championships. After the short program, the French duo took the first position and managed to collect the best amount of points on the basis of the results of the free program. Silver and bronze went to the Russians.
Today, dancing couples, including our Anna Kublikova and Yury Gulitsky, are included in the fight for medals. The live broadcast will begin on Belarus 5 at 12:35. And at 17:55 women will compete for the second set of awards of the European Championship.
