PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
BiathlonMotorsport

European Championship in figure skating to be shown by channel Belarus 5

The main star of world artistic figure skating and the Olympic champion of South Korea Russian Alina Zagitova arrived in Belarus the day before. The Belarusian couple Yuri Gulitsky and Anna Kublikova arer expected as well. Today the official trainings will be held on the ice of the Minsk Arena, Tomorrow there will be the first official starts and a bright opening ceremony. European Championship in figure skating will be shown by channel Belarus 5

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All