European handball championship game Belarus - Austria today on Belarus 2
Today our national team will play the final match of the main round, where our rival will be Austrian team. In addition, the Belarusians keep the minimum chances to participate in the Olympic qualification. But the first step towards it is to defeat Austria. Belarus 2 will show the game at 20:05.
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
