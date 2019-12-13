EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
European handball championship game Belarus - Austria today on Belarus 2

Today our national team will play the final match of the main round, where our rival will be Austrian team. In addition, the Belarusians keep the minimum chances to participate in the Olympic qualification. But the first step towards it is to defeat Austria. Belarus 2 will show the game at 20:05.

