Watch European Weightlifting Championships live on Belarus 5

Three sets of medals will be fought for at the European Weightlifting in the Russian capital Saturday. Belarusian weightlifters Andrey Orlenok and Sergey Sharenkov will compete in the weight category of up to 102 kg, and Inna Zakharchuk in the weight category of up to 87 kilograms.



The competitions will be broadcast live on Belarus 5 at 5 p.m.



