2021 World Championships in Athletics postponed to 2022

In connection with the approved new dates of the Olympics, the International Athletics Federation announced the postponement of the World Championship, which was scheduled for August - 2021 in the United States. The tournament will be postponed for a year, but exact dates have not yet been announced.

