World Helicopter Championship 2018 to bring together world’s best crews at Borovaya Airfield near Minsk

Today, the 16th World Helicopter Championship kicks off near Minsk. The opening ceremony will take place at the Lipki Airfield, and the main competitions will take place at the Borovaya Airfield. All this week, nearly 40 crews from eight countries will demonstrate their skills. An aerobatic crew of the national team of Belarus will open the championship.

Also this weekend, fans of air sport will enjoy the festival ProNebo, which will feature spectacular helicopter races and night drone races.

