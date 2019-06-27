3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Four awards won by national team of Belarus on 6th day of European Games
Yesterday our national team won one gold, two silver and one bronze medals.
In a bullet shooting from a small-caliber rifle at a distance of 50 meters from three positions, there were no rivals to Russian Sergey Kaminsky. Our Yuri Shcherbatsevich took a silver medal, the first award of the national team of Belarus in shooting competitions. Scherbatsevich, in addition to the medal, won a license for the Olympic Games in Tokyo next year.
Marina Litvinchuk and Olga Khudenko climbed to the highest step of the podium the day before. Our girls won the final K2 race for 500 meters. The Belarusians began to lead from the very start of the race, and celebrate their success even before crossing the finish line. President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated Marina Litvinchuk and Olga Khudenko. Besides, Oleg Yurenya brought a bronze medal in K1 race.
President
All
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarus ready to resume air traffic with Europe. But on what condition?
What Belarusian services is Argentina interested in?
Why did Biden administration authorize Ukraine to pound missiles deep into Russian territory?
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All