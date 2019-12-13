EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
BiathlonMotorsport

D. Korobov goes to Salawat Yulayev

Defender Dmitry Korobov will conclude a contract with Salawat Yulayev. He played for Khabarovsk “Amur” last season. Korobov played 29 matches in which he scored 2 points with a utility indicator of -6. Korobov played for Minsk “Dynamo”, “Atlant”, “Spartak” and “Torpedo” earlier in the KHL. The KHL transfer market has opened today.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All