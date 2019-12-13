D. Korobov goes to Salawat Yulayev

Defender Dmitry Korobov will conclude a contract with Salawat Yulayev. He played for Khabarovsk “Amur” last season. Korobov played 29 matches in which he scored 2 points with a utility indicator of -6. Korobov played for Minsk “Dynamo”, “Atlant”, “Spartak” and “Torpedo” earlier in the KHL. The KHL transfer market has opened today.



