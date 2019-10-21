Daniel Mukete wins gold medal in judo at World War Games in China

The triumph of the Belarusian judo at the World War Games in China. Daniel Mukete won the first gold medal for our team. The Belarusian athlete became the best in judo competitions in the weight category of up to 100 kg, having won the decisive battle with Frenchman Cedric Olivar. The competition is held under the motto "Strengthening friendship and building peace". Over 9,000 military personnel from 109 countries compete in 27 sports for 10 days. It should be noted that Daniel is called the heir of the great Belarusian athlete Igor Makarov, who took gold in this weight category at the Olympic Games 2004.