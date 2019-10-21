3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Daniel Mukete wins gold medal in judo at World War Games in China
The triumph of the Belarusian judo at the World War Games in China. Daniel Mukete won the first gold medal for our team. The Belarusian athlete became the best in judo competitions in the weight category of up to 100 kg, having won the decisive battle with Frenchman Cedric Olivar. The competition is held under the motto "Strengthening friendship and building peace". Over 9,000 military personnel from 109 countries compete in 27 sports for 10 days. It should be noted that Daniel is called the heir of the great Belarusian athlete Igor Makarov, who took gold in this weight category at the Olympic Games 2004.
President
All
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarus ready to resume air traffic with Europe. But on what condition?
What Belarusian services is Argentina interested in?
Why did Biden administration authorize Ukraine to pound missiles deep into Russian territory?
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All