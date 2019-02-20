Daria Domracheva and Nadezhda Scardino receive highest awards of Ministry of Sports

In the Ministry of Sports, Daria Domracheva and Nadezhda Scardino were presented with the highest awards of the department - badges For Development of Physical Culture and Sports. On Monday, the Olympic champions officially ended their sports careers immediately after the Race of Legends. Daria is the only four-time Olympic champion in biathlon on the planet. Domracheva won the fourth gold together with Nadezhda Scardino, Dinara Alimbekova and Irina Krivko in the relay race in PyeongChang.