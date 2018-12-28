Daria Domracheva and Ole Einar Bjorndalen in Christmas Biathlon race at 20:10 on Belarus 5

Belteleradiocompany has reached an agreement to hold live broadcast of the Christmas biathlon race from German Gelsenkirchen. Among its participants are Daria Domracheva and Ole Einar Bjoerndalen, Anton Shipulin, Yekaterina Yurlova, Dorothea Virer, Veronika Vitkova, Benedikt Doll, Simon Schempp and other stars of world biathlon. The mass start will begin tomorrow at 20:10. The pursuit race will start at 21:25. Watch live broadcast on the channel Belarus 5 tomorrow.