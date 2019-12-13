Belarus continues sports year with European handball championship

The tournament starts tomorrow. The Belarusian players have not lost a chance to get to the Olympics in Tokyo. For the first, time 24 national teams will play at the Euro. Yuri Shevtsov's team got into Group A. Our rivals are Croatia, Montenegro and Serbia.



Now we have the best team in the whole sovereign history, the experts think. The leader and captain is Boris Pukhovsky. The 33-year-old handball player is the best scorer of the national team.



