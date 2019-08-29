PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
BiathlonMotorsport

Children's race at Minsk Half Marathon this year to be held in updated format

Junior athletes will be divided into age categories from 3 to 14, and children will run along the main track of the sports forum. The length of the distance, of course, will be shorter-500 meters.

Minsk Half Marathon will be held on September 15. To participate in the children's race, you must register on the official website of UNICEF for free. Any amount of donations to charity is also welcome.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All