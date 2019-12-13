PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
BiathlonMotorsport

Day 9 of Paralympics: 5 gold medals, 1 silver and 1 bronze

The Belarusian swimmer Evgeni Schelkanov failed to add to the medal count at the Tokyo Paralympic Games today. Earlier in Japan, he won a silver one in the 100m backstroke and was the seventh in the 100m butterfly. Our team still has 7 medals in its collection: 5 medals of the highest standard, 1 silver and 1 bronze awards.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All