EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
BiathlonMotorsport

"Dinamo Brest" in third round of qualification

Dynamo Brest is in the third round of the Champions League qualification. The best team of Belarus was stronger than Sarajevo from Bosnia and Herzegovina 2:1. This victory guarantees Dynamo participation at least in the play-offs of the second most important club tournament of the continent - Europa League, the draw of which will take place on August 31.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All