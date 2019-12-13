Dinamo Minsk completes home series in CHL regular season

The Dinamo team finishes its home series in the regular season of the CHL with a match against Barys at the Minsk-Arena today. The last time the teams crossed was almost a year ago in Kazakhstan and then the Belarusians celebrated the confident victory 4:1. By the way, the guests got points from the match with St. Petersburg, having won in shootouts - 4:3. Belarus 5 live broadcast will show who will be stronger today at 7 pm.