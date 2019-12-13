3.42 RUB
New legionnaire joins Dynamo Minsk
The club is interested in 23-year-old American defender Brennan Mennel. It is reported that the hockey player will sign a one-year contract. The guy played in 5 games for Minnesota Wild in the NHL, but spent most of the Championship in club Iowa. Mennel scored 47 points - 5 goals and 42 assists with an assist plus 8 and 36 penalty minutes during 57 games in the second-best League in North America.
