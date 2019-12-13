3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
Dynamo Minsk starts home streak with defeat
Dynamo Minsk starts another home series in the regular KHL draw with a defeat to Sochi - 1:2. This is the second misfire in a row, earlier there was a failure in the derby with teammates from Riga. Some representatives of Dynamo are now on self-isolation due to the coronavirus. So, the team was led by a temporary coaching staff, which included Konstantin Koltsov and Dmitry Astapenko, mentors of the "junior bison". Dynamo are still the third in the West. The "bison" will meet with Chinese "Kunlun Red Star" tomorrow.
