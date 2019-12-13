3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Dinamo-Minsk to fight with Portuguese "Braga" at club beach soccer world championship
The Club World Beach Soccer Championship continues in Moscow. Mundialito, this is how this prestigious tournament is called. Our team, Dinamo-Minsk, defeated the competition hosts Spartak Moscow the day before and today will compete with Portuguese Braga in the semi-finals. The live broadcast of the confrontation will start at 13:15 on "Belarus 5" TV channel.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All