PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
BiathlonMotorsport

Dinamo-Minsk to fight with Portuguese "Braga" at club beach soccer world championship

The Club World Beach Soccer Championship continues in Moscow. Mundialito, this is how this prestigious tournament is called. Our team, Dinamo-Minsk, defeated the competition hosts Spartak Moscow the day before and today will compete with Portuguese Braga in the semi-finals. The live broadcast of the confrontation will start at 13:15 on "Belarus 5" TV channel.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All