Dzinara Alimbekava wins bronze in pursuit race at fifth stage of World Cup in Oberhof
Dzinara Alimbekava, the Olympic champion of Pyeongchang, pleased her fans once again. The Belarusian won bronze medal at World Cup stage in Oberhof. In the pursuit Dzinara was outrun only by Marte Olsbu Røiseland of Norway and Hannah Oberg of Sweden. This is the first individual award of the current season for Alimbekava. Dzinara had finished fourth five times before Sunday and won silver medals in relays twice.
Thanks to this bronze, Dzinara moved up to the third place in the World Cup overall standings. Hanna Sola, another medal contender, did not participate in the race because of health problems. The next, sixth, stage of the World Cup starts on January 12 in Roppolding, Germany.
