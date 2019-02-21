EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Dzmitry Budzilovich and Yury Holub win gold in sprint at World Para Nordic Skiing Championships

Belarusian tandem Dzmitry Budzilovich and Yury Holub have won gold in the sprint at the World Para Nordic Skiing Championships. For our athletes, this is the third gold medal and the fourth award in the fourth race in a row. Belarus ranks the fifth in the medal standings. The World Cup will end on February 24.

